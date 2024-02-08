State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,773 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $84,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,248,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

