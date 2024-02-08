State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $62,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $59,403,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $677,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

NYSE NOC traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $451.77. 158,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,087. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $465.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.65.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

