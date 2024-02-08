State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 11,227 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Public Storage worth $43,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,523. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.22 and a 200-day moving average of $274.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

