State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $39,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $18.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $572.72. The stock had a trading volume of 774,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,623. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.97 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.34 and its 200-day moving average is $491.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.