State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $40,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,005,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,663. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

