State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,522 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Express were worth $53,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.50 and its 200 day moving average is $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $211.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

