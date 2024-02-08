State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Progressive worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $182.81. The company had a trading volume of 864,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,636. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $184.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.