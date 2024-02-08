State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Tower were worth $55,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.47. 663,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $220.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.08. The company has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

