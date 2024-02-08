State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $50.80 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $50,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.71. 5,823,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,945,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

