State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,399 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $31,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PSX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,438. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
