State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,150,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,338,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $173,967,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.02. 1,625,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,293. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

