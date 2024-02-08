State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $52,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.09. 508,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.70. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $346.59.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,725 shares of company stock worth $86,880,191. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

