State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Humana were worth $34,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $368.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439.71 and a 200-day moving average of $472.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

