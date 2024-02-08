State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,291 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,291 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $36,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock remained flat at $169.59 during trading on Thursday. 648,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,199. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $173.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

