State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 42,612 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,612 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $35,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,714,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,660,699. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

