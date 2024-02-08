State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 42,639 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,639 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $42,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.99. 6,392,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,209,593. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

