State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 512 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of Sun Communities worth $29,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,660. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $161.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

