State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,586 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CME Group were worth $40,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after buying an additional 555,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,676,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,832,000 after buying an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CME Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $205.79. The company had a trading volume of 675,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average of $207.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.89.

Read Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.