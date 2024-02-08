State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $29,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 17.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,455. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

