State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039,262 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 30,059 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $47,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $922,305,000 after buying an additional 823,359 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,817,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.