Status (SNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.79 Million

Status (SNT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Status has a market capitalization of $150.10 million and $2.79 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015910 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,096.90 or 0.99861843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010584 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00191647 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03788786 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $2,321,323.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

