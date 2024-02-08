Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schneider National from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

