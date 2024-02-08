STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. STERIS updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-$8.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.700 EPS.

STERIS Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $225.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.37. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

