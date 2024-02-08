Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:STC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 76,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 26.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STC. BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

