Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.35

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.35 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 16805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

