Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $24.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.36.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.