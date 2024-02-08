Stifel Nicolaus Trims Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Target Price to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. ATB Capital cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.00.

CPG opened at C$8.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.15. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$11.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,997.06. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

