Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Desjardins

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of TSE RAY.A traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.35. 224,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,408. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Stingray Group has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other Stingray Group news, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,791.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

