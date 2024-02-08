Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 8th (AC, ADNT, APPS, ARCT, ARM, ASND, ASTL, ATS, ATZ, AZEK)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 8th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $5.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $207.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $182.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$18.25 to C$17.50.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$67.00.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$69.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from C$39.00 to C$50.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $121.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $46.50 to $47.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.20 to $2.80. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $74.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $35.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $97.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $45.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $665.00 to $749.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $84.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $95.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $128.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $94.00 to $104.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) was given a C$3.40 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $118.00 to $130.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $237.00 to $239.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$17.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $157.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $302.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $37.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $136.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$40.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $18.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $203.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $234.00 to $255.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $444.00 to $450.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $181.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$10.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $530.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $600.00 to $830.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $650.00 to $800.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $382.00 to $408.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $116.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $141.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its target price increased by Jonestrading from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $253.00 to $286.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $67.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $67.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $465.00 to $515.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $444.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price cut by Stephens from $61.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $940.00 to $1,100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $35.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price raised by Stephens from $75.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $73.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $95.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $61.86 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $180.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $230.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$9.50.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $53.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $50.00 to $55.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $51.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $500.00 to $625.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $155.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$73.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $13.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $204.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $72.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $18.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $91.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $83.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $124.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $140.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $96.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $164.00 to $166.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

