Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 26,326 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 17,567 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

NYSE:NET traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.38. 4,345,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $87.44.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 933,442 shares of company stock worth $71,314,680. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

