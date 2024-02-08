StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.63.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

