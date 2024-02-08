StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.63.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
