StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

GIGM stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.45. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

