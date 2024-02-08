StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 28.2 %

OGEN opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

