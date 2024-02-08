StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 28.2 %

OGEN opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

