StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Up 28.2 %
OGEN opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
