StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTSI stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

