StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

VGZ stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.63. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

