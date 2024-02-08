StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Up 4.7 %
VGZ stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.63. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.76.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
