StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of WVVI opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.59.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
