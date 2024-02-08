StockNews.com Downgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Brightcove Price Performance

BCOV opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brightcove by 47.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

