StockNews.com Downgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

SILC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicom from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Silicom Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $15.77 on Monday. Silicom has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 million, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Silicom by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silicom by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Silicom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Silicom by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

