StockNews.com Downgrades W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $945.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $846.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $768.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

