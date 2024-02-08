StockNews.com Lowers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMY. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a reduce rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $74.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,828,000 after buying an additional 3,579,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,647,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

