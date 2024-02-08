StockNews.com Lowers Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Separately, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.7 %
Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
