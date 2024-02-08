StockNews.com Upgrades Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to “Strong-Buy”

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

JNJ stock opened at $157.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average is $159.04. The company has a market capitalization of $380.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,139,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,096,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4,809.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

