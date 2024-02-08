StockNews.com Upgrades Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Buy

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

