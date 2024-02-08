StockNews.com Upgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of TNET opened at $114.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. TriNet Group has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,184. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

