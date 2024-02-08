Streakk Price Hits $0.0316 on Major Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $316,140.45 and approximately $58,187.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.03152529 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $61,343.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

