Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Stryker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stryker to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $342.72 on Thursday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $346.59. The stock has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.85 and a 200-day moving average of $288.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,725 shares of company stock valued at $86,880,191. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.