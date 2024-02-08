Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYK opened at $342.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $346.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,725 shares of company stock valued at $86,880,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

