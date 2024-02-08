Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,656,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,420,623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 1.0 %

SYK stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.34. 154,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.85 and its 200-day moving average is $288.70. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $346.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,725 shares of company stock worth $86,880,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.