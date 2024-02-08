Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHYGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.140-3.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.5 billion-$32.5 billion.

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Subaru by 41.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Subaru by 60.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

