Substratum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $0.27 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 29% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.27 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015974 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,183.50 or 1.00068751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010603 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00190236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.000241 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.